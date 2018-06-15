Menu
A woman’s body has been found at the bottom of a water tank on a rural property at Phillip Island overnight. Picture: File.
News

Woman’s body found in water tank

by Ryan Tennison
15th Jun 2018 7:13 AM

A WOMAN'S body has been found at the bottom of a water tank on a rural property at Phillip Island overnight.

Police were called to an address on Rhyll-Newhaven Rd in Rhyll just before midnight.

Itâ€™s understood the body was found in ground-level water storage.

The woman is yet to be formally identified but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Investigators believe the incident could be a tragic accident.

Police will now prepare a report for the coroner.

SES crews have been called to assist police in retrieving the body.

