Woman’s deadly find behind toaster

Picture this: You're going about your day, making breakfast in the kitchen, when suddenly the head of a deadly snake pops up to greet you.

Some may call it a nightmare, but surprisingly one Queensland woman remained calm after she was confronted by a red-bellied black snake when trying to make toast.

She had gone for a run and left the door open, allowing the venomous snake to slither inside the Mt Nebo house she was looking after for a friend.

"When she came back she found the head of the snake poking out behind the toaster and the wall," Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation owner Steven Brown told news.com.au.

"She was pretty calm [when I got there]. She knew to stay away and not to take matters into her own hands."

RELATED: Man forced to hold down snake for 30 minutes

The moment when one of the world’s deadliest snakes pops its head up to greet you. All the woman wanted to do was make some toast. Picture: Supplied

Red-bellied black snakes are shy and will generally only deliver a serious bite under severe distress, according to the Australian Museum.

Mr Brown said as temperatures begin to rise, red-bellied black snakes become more active as they try to locate a cool place.

"Red-bellied snakes feel the heat pretty bad because they are black and soak up the heat, but like all snakes they want a cool spot and tend to come towards people's homes (especially) if the door is open," he said.

RELATED: Kookaburra takes on tiger snake

The red-bellied black snake she found behind the toaster was 80cm long.

They are found in northern and central eastern Queensland, as well as from southeastern Queensland through eastern New South Wales and Victoria, according to the Australian Museum website.

Mr Brown said locals from Mt Nebo, just west of Brisbane, are generally confident with the red-bellied black snake, adding the key is to stay well away and to call a snake catcher if one enters the home.

RELATED: Video of snake wrapped around woman's leg

A Brisbane snake catcher was called the rescue and all was OK again. Picture: Supplied

While it is one of the world's deadliest snakes, it is not aggressive unless harassed and there have been no known deaths caused by the species.

However, if bitten, Mr Brown said there is a chance of death or falling extremely ill such as developing a fever, chills, pains and muscle breakdown.

Originally published as Woman's deadly find behind toaster