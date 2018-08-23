Woman’s final moments before balcony death

Kirsty Maxwell plummeted ten floors from an apartment balcony to her death. Picture: Supplied

Kirsty Maxwell plummeted ten floors from an apartment balcony to her death. Picture: Supplied

CHILLING footage has captured the final moments of a British woman before she plunged to her death from a balcony in Spain during a friend's hen party.

Kirsty Maxwell, 27, plummeted 30 metres from an tenth-floor apartment in a Spanish party resort in Benidorm on April 29 last year.

Police continue to probe the Scottish bank worker's death more than a year on, after initially quizzing five British bodybuilders - dubbed "The Benidorm Five".

Now, newly released CCTV shows Mrs Maxwell and her friends stagger along the corridor in the Payma Apartments just hours before her death, The Sun reports.

The friends, each clad in hen's party costumes, make their way to a lift in the building in the footage.

CCTV footage showed Kirsty returning from the hen night out. Picture: BBC

The poignant CCTV featured in new BBC documentary Killed Abroad, which aired in Scotland on Monday.

During the program, Mrs Maxwell's grief-stricken family, of West Lothian, Scotland, also made an emotional appeal for new information.

The poignant CCTV featured in new BBC documentary Killed Abroad, which aired in Scotland on Monday. Picture: Supplied

Her grieving husband Adam, who she married in a wedding in Cyprus just six months before her death, said: "We made a promise as a family that we would leave no stone unturned for Kirsty.

"This was my Kirsty. The circumstances surrounding it were impossible to believe.

"It was just me and the rest of the family doing the investigation as such, which was hugely difficult.

"At the same time we were organising Kirsty's funeral, I was organising second autopsies to be done."

Heartbroken husband Adam spoke candidly in the BBC program. Picture: Supplied

Footage also shows Mrs Maxwell lying in bed just an hour before her death.

Tests confirmed the holiday-maker was more than three times the legal drink-driving limit when she died, but had not taken any drugs.

Police continue to investigate the bank worker’s death. Picture: Supplied

Her grieving family blasted suggestions she jumped off the balcony.

"It's absurd to suggest she was trying some kind of daredevil prank in a 10th floor apartment," Mr Maxwell, 28, added.

Mrs Maxwell's devastated brother, Ryan Curry, also spoke to the BBC and said: "She was at the happiest point in her life, and so was everyone else.

"Really content with life at that time, and it just changed overnight."

Meanwhile, each of the so-called "Benidorm Five" have denied any responsibility in Mrs Maxwell's death.

The Sun Online told recently how the woman's distraught family had pleaded with the five men to tell them what happened to her.

Her mother Denise Curry said: "The only thing we've asked for is for them to tell us what happened in that room.

"I would like answers from them, because Kirsty has no voice."

Spanish authorities have insisted the investigation into Kirsty's death remains open.

Parents Brian and Denise also appealed for information in the emotional Killed Abroad episode. Picture: BBC

This article first appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.