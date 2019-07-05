Woman’s ‘gross’ item instantly sells out

A woman who has built up a huge social media following thanks to her racy selfies has discovered a bizarre way to make quick cash.

Belle Delphine has been selling jars of "gamer girl bathwater" to her 3.9 million followers and has now "sold out".

For $43 a piece, the popular British cosplayer is making a killing, revealing in a post shared on Instagram the unusual product was out of stock.

"So my bath water SOLD OUT wtf…," she told her followers. "I will be making some more soon but its been honestly a weird couple of days taking SO many baths LMAO.

"I didn't expect this many people to be so interested, but if you wanted one … they will be back soon!"

A British ‘gamer girl’ influencer has sold out of a bizarre product she offered to male fans. Picture: Instagram/BelleDelphine

Delphine first revealed her "weird" money-making scheme with fans on Wednesday, describing the bizarre product as something "for all you thirsty gamer boys".

The post, was accompanied by photos that showed the pink-haired influencer sitting in a bath of water wearing a "game over" swimsuit.

Staring seductively into the camera, she holds up a little tub in her hand with a label that reads: "Gamer girl bathwater".

In another video, presumably to help boost sales, she showed off exactly how the contents of the jar were produced.

The clip - much of it too racy to share here - shows the influencer pulsing her booty in the water and capturing water in a jar as it trickles out from the bottom of her swimsuit. She also licks some of the lids before sealing them for customers.

In her online store she claims the jars are "bottled while I'm playing in the bath" and adds the disclaimer "this water is not for drinking and should only be used for sentimental purposes".

Fans of the social media star went nuts for the inventive creation, with some labelling it "genius". But many thought it was all a bit too much to stomach.

"I've pretty much given up on humanity at this point," one said.

"This is the stupidest thing I've seen ever," another agreed.

Someone else wrote: "The sad thing is people are actually buying this."

Othersbranded it "gross", "weird" and "disgusting".

In a series of clips, Delphine showed fans how she produced the product. Picture: Instagram/BelleDelphine

As well as selling the bathwater, Delphine makes money selling posters and a mousemat featuring an anime-style drawing of herself.

Delphine also has over 3000 "patrons" on crowd-funding site Patreon where users can offer support for as little as $1 a month.

But for $7-a-month users can pay for "cute and sometimes weird selfies", as well as behind-the-scenes access to photoshoots.

There's also an X-rated offering where customers can get "access to lewd HD photosets" and her personal Snapchat, which she describes as her "naughtiest" social media account.

The most expensive option is around $3580 a month, but the "rewards" of subscribing to this are not specified on the site.

Her Instagram feed is filled with raunchy photos and clips, including snaps of Delphine topless and posing in lacy lingerie.

What do you think about Belle's creative money-making scheme? Let us know in the comments below or continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

It featured flushing the water through her swimmers and catching it in a glass. Picture: Instagram/BelleDelphine