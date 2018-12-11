Woman’s high speed chase with child in car

A LUXURY car driving mum is set to face a NSW court today after speeding away from police with an unrestrained child her car last month.

Police were patrolling the Princes Highway about 8.20pm on November 13 when they stopped the Mercedes Benz AMG near Helensburgh, in the Illawarra region.

When Criminal Groups Squad's Strike Force Raptor tried to stop the car, it initially pulled over to the side of the road before speeding off.

Police pursued the woman, who allegedly reached speeds of more than 200km/h, all while having an unrestrained child in the back seat.

She and a male passenger were arrested after she stopped the car about 10km down the road.

That's when officers found the three-year-old girl in the back seat.

The child was not physically hurt but she was in a distressed state and officers said they had to help calm her down.

The man was released but the 27-year-old woman had her licence suspended.

She was charged with not stopping in a police pursuit, driving dangerously and exceeding the speed by more than 45km/h.

The Caringbah woman was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court today.

Police reported the incident to Family and Community Services.

Inquiries are continuing.