Woman’s hilarious message fail to boss

ISSIE Carmody made the mistake we all dread but come close to doing far too often.

The make-up artist crafted a hilarious Animoji of herself as a hungry pig, distorting her voice, demanding her boyfriend gets Chinese for the two for dinner.

The problem was she had another chat going with her new boss, who she had only worked under for two days, and mistakenly sent it to her.

"Guys I'm actually f** mortified," Issie wrote in a Facebook post.

"I recently got a new manager at my work, and I've known her for two days!

"I wanted to send my boyfriend an Animoji of me as a pig saying that I wanted Chinese. "Well, I've sent it to my new manager and it's the most idiotic video I have ever created."

As soon as Issie sent the video, she realised she had sent it to the wrong person.

But thankfully her boss saw the funny side and replied, "I hope he gets you one."

Winner winner, chicken dinner, Chinese!

And like all true dramas, this story has a happy ending - the boyfriend delivered with a succulent Chinese meal.

"Guess who got her Chinese finally," said Issie, who has shot to fame with her Facebook post of the error being shared more than 12,000 times and attracting more than 26,000 comments.

Sweet, sweet succulent Chinese dinner.

"I realised almost instantly that I made the mistake," Issie said, according to the Metro.

"I was already talking to my boss about work so the conversation was already up.

"I sent it and had a bad feeling in my gut that I had done something wrong.

"Looking up I saw my boss's name and that's when I realised I made a huge mistake.

"My heart and stomach dropped! I didn't know whether to laugh or cry.

"My boss was very understanding and said that it made her and her husband laugh a lot!"