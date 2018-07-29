Awkward problem with this swimsuit

The girl’s innocent change room selfie has gone viral.

The girl’s innocent change room selfie has gone viral.

A WOMAN got more than she bargained for when innocently trying on a swimming costume.

The woman, named as Angelee Choa, took a snap in some changing rooms of her outfit, probably to share with friends for a second opinion.

We can only hope they pointed out the very awkward placement of the palm trees.

She probably should have gotten a second opinion …

The light blue costume, with a zipper at the front, is covered with a palm tree print.

But one is in a very unfortunate position on the woman's crotch.

The palm tree frond gives the illusion of another kind of bush.

The selfie has since gone viral since being uploaded to BoredPanda, with one person commenting: "There's a bush in the trees."

While another person said: "Aren't you supposed to trim up before you wear a bathing suit?"

A third replied: "Keeping it "au naturel"! Nothing wrong with that!"

While this person wrote: "You know there's a lot of ways to take care of that. Just Google …"

The photo shows an identical swimsuit hanging up, so presumably she was trying on a few sizes.

We can only hope her friends pointed out the faux pas before she bought it.

It's not the first time someone has been caught out by an unfortunate pattern this week.

Earlier this week a mum was horrified to discover her favourite dress had a rude picture on it - and she never noticed.

From a distance the dress seemed innocent enough.

A photo of the dress was shared online with the caption: "My mum has been wearing this summer dress for years and no one noticed the pattern until now …"

The dress features brown, green and light blue flowers on a white background.

But if you look close enough, there's a very risqué silhouette nestled among the flowers.

A very curvy woman with her hands in her hair can be seen in the pattern.

You can see the "hidden" pattern here.

This article originally appeared on The Sun.