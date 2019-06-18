Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman’s road side escape from alleged rapist

by Pete Martinelli
18th Jun 2019 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN leapt from a moving car to escape her alleged rapist, a court heard.

After enduring a drive allegedly fraught with physical and sexual abuse, the woman managed to unlock the rear door of the moving vehicle and ran to a nearby shop in Yungaburra, where she begged for sanctuary against her alleged rapist.

Cairns District Court this week heard Sam Pearson was driving the car to Atherton on April 7 last year and repeatedly punched the woman while she cowered in the passenger seat. He has pleaded not guilty to rape, assault occasioning bodily harm and deprivation of liberty.

Crown Prosecutor Nicole Friedewald told the court the pair was driving to the Tablelands after Mr Pearson sent the woman a string of abusive messages.

The physical assaults allegedly began in earnest after they pulled into a service station.

"He punched her in the side of the face," Ms Friedewald said. She told the court the defendant digitally raped the woman before she was able to escape from the back seat.

The trial continues.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    HWY CRASH: Vehicle lands upside down under bridge

    premium_icon HWY CRASH: Vehicle lands upside down under bridge

    News After leaving the southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway the vehicle plunged about four metres down an embankment.

    WEDDING PLANS: Iconic hotel's view to be the best

    premium_icon WEDDING PLANS: Iconic hotel's view to be the best

    News Yamba venue aims to take things to the next level

    70 years on, DEX is still part of JK's life

    premium_icon 70 years on, DEX is still part of JK's life

    Local Faces Former production man John Kenny reflects on half a century

    Driver leads Police in deadly chase

    Driver leads Police in deadly chase

    Crime Accused to face multiple charges this morning

    • 18th Jun 2019 10:00 AM