Shock snake find in woman’s toilet

Two brown tree snakes in the sistern of Dianne Gray's toilet at her Gordonvale home.

THEY may not have been porcelain pythons, but two brown snakes have been found inside a Cairns woman's toilet.

When Dianne Gray heard phantom flushing noises from the toilet in her Gordonvale home earlier this week, she went to investigate.

Lifting the cistern, she discovered not one, but two brown tree snakes coiled up inside.

The mildly venomous reptiles had slithered in through a plumbing hole in the wall.

"I didn't scream. I kind of just jumped up and down for a minute," Ms Gray said.

"I went outside and got quite a long stick, but they both went back through a hole in the wall."

She said she used silicon to close up the hole in the wall to ensure the snakes could not get through.

"It's one of the joys of living in a Queenslander home," she said.