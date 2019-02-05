Menu
Ricky Alan Horwell, 41, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after he hit a pedestrian on a Maroochydore crossing.
Woman's skull fractured by 'inattentive' driver

Amber Hooker
5th Feb 2019 2:06 PM
A MAN has "given up" driving after his car ploughed into a woman, fracturing her skull, breaking her ribs and collarbone.

Ricky Alan Horwell told police when the light turned green, he looked left and swerved right to avoid seven others he saw on the pedestrian crossing on Cornmeal Pde and Horton Ave, Maroochydore.

In his effort to avoid them, Horwell struck an elderly woman with his car.

Horwell pleaded guilty on Monday to driving without due care and attention on January 11, about 9.30am.

 

A man pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after a woman he hit on Maroochydore pedestrian crossing on January 11 suffered serious injuries.
Police prosecutor Stuart Lydford told the court the victim was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital and treated for a broken collarbone, rib, fractured skull and a punctured lung.

Horwell, 41, told the court he had since "given up driving" after 20 years as a result, and organised other means of transport.

The court heard Horwell had limited traffic history and had never lost his licence.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said though the victim's injuries were serious, the offending was at the lower end of the charge as the incident was caused by inattention rather than a deliberate act.

Horwell was fined $700, a conviction was recorded and Mr McLaughlin did not disqualify his licence.　

