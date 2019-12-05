Woman’s ‘stupid’ DIY hair mistake

Annaliese Fox, 20, tried to bleach her hair at home but it went horribly wrong. Picture: Supplied

WARNING: Graphic

A WOMAN has been left with third-degree burns after making a "stupid decision" to try to bleach her own hair at home.

Annaliese Fox, 20, shared on Facebook the horrific burns she received to her scalp on Monday after applying $10.99 hair bleach at home.

She told news.com.au the chemical burn left her "crying in pain" and she was now left with the prospect of needing skin grafts and losing parts of her hair forever.

Ms Fox explained she "wrapped my bleached hair in cling wrap" after applying the product to go to the supermarket and buy more dye, as she didn't believe one box would be enough.

"While I was there my head started to burn, and I know your head is meant to burn a little with bleach on it, but it was like my head was on fire," she wrote on her Facebook account.

"I started freaking out and ran to the bathroom at the shops and I ripped the cling wrap off and my head literally had steam coming from it and it was so hot.

"I couldn't get the hair tie out to try and wash the bleach out and the tap was so low I only managed to get some out."

But instead she’s been left with horrifying burns to her scalp. Picture: Supplied

The Central Coast woman then rushed home and jumped in the shower to rinse the bleach out, but her scalp was still burning so she rushed to hospital.

"I was crying in pain," she told news.com.au. "It was still burning as bad when I put the bleach on my head, so then I had to go to the hospital and I had to run my head under cold water for an hour straight."

At Wyong Hospital, Ms Fox said staff at first claimed it was likely a "superficial burn".

But after taking photos and sending it to Royal North Shore Hospital's severe burn unit, it turned out her injuries were much worse than expected.

Ms Fox then attended the speciality unit in Sydney, where she was delivered horrifying news that her hair dye attempt could require skin grafts.

"They shaved the back of my hair where it was burnt and let me tell you it was not a superficial burn it was a severely deep 3rd degree burn and I might have to get skin grafts on the back of my head," Ms Fox wrote on Facebook.

Tomorrow she will meet with Royal North Shore doctors to find out the extent of the damage, and if she will need skin grafts.

For now, Ms Fox is trying to stay positive as she faces the prospect of losing hair permanently from parts of her head.

"It has been a bit hard, but I just figure hair grows back," she told news.com.au. "(But) if it doesn't grow back for me, because I might have to get a skin graft onto this burn, it is upsetting. But I can't really do anything abut it. I'm trying to stay positive."

Ms Fox has had her head shaved and may need skin grafts. Picture: Supplied



Ms Fox said she was sharing her story so that others knew the risks that come with at-home hair bleaching.

She added that it was a "stupid decision" and hoped people wouldn't laugh at her experience because "imagine if it happened to you".

"Just wanted to warn people about bleaching your hair at home, I would not advise it," she said.