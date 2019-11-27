Woman’s X-rated ritual goes viral

A SELF-PROFESSED healer has gone viral after claiming her bizarre "bum sunning" ritual is key to better sleep and boosts energy.

But before you begin to terrorise your local neighbours with your flailing nude limbs, keep this in mind: doctors have already warned against the practice.

Meagan, from California, posted a picture of herself on Instagram practising what she described as "perineum sunning" - a fancy term for lying naked on your back with your legs up while the sun bores directly into you.

The self-proclaimed healer, who goes by Metaphysical Meagan on social media, said it was part of her "daily rising routine" and that she's even ditched her morning coffee for the practice.

Meagan claimed that just 30 seconds of sun on her perineum - the area between her anus and vulva - was the same as spending a day in the sun fully-clothed.

She said she's had "surges of energy almost immediately" since starting it and claims her sleep and sexual energy have improved.

Experts have warned Meagan's claims are unfounded and could actually increase your risk of skin cancer.

Dr Diana Gall, from Doctor-4-U, told Insider: "There is no evidence that sunbathing in this way has any effect on physical wellbeing.

"Practising mindfulness comes in many different and safer forms, and there are no extra benefits of doing this naked in the sun."

Shamir Patel, founder of Chemist 4 U, said: "While the healer is only promoting 30 seconds of irregular sun exposure, a sustained period of doing so, could lead to long term sun damage," he said.

He also noted that while Vitamin D is essential for healthy bones, teeth and muscles, there are easier ways - such as going for a walk in the sun or taking a supplement.

Meagan's bizarre post has been gathering a lot of attention online, with Twitter users in utter disbelief over the claims, but decided to see the funny side.

Meagan appears to have taken her viral fame in her stride, thanking her new followers for "paying attention".

Her Instagram feed is also full of naked yoga photos, something she appears to practice regularly.