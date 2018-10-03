Menu
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Crime

Women arrested over supermarket assault

2nd Oct 2018 2:54 PM

TWO women were arrested after an incident in a local supermarket.

Senior Constable David Henderson of Richmond Police District said police will allege that on Sunday a 27-year-old Casino woman and a juvenile spoke to a woman known to them in a Lismore supermarket.

The 27-year-old instructed the juvenile to assault the victim. The juvenile attacked the victim from behind, pulling her hair and pushing her into items in the store.

On Monday police attended a Casino address and arrested the 27-year-old. The 27-year-old resisted police efforts to restrain her.

The juvenile attended Casino Police Station and was also arrested. The 27-year-old was charged with assault and resisting police.

She was refused bail and will face Lismore Local Court today.

The juvenile was given conditional bail and will face Casino Childrens Court later this week. #LismoreCrime

