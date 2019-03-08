Women engineering our future

GIRLS TO THE FRONT: SMEC team Sarah Viney, Britnee McAuley and Hayley Maybury are celebrating International Women's Day today.

GIRLS TO THE FRONT: SMEC team Sarah Viney, Britnee McAuley and Hayley Maybury are celebrating International Women's Day today. Kathryn Lewis

IN AN industry where women make up a minute portion of the workforce, one Grafton business is working to provide ladies looking for a job in engineering, a foot in the door.

A mere 16 percent of graduates in Sciences, technology, engineering and maths are women and only 12 percent of women in the industry earn in the top pay bracket, a recent study found.

One engineering consulting company's Grafton office has kickstarted a new campaign, Balance for Better, as a call to action for driving gender balance around the world.

The engineering consulting company's Grafton office is about to welcome to new female graduates to the team.

SMEC office manager Hayley Maybury said her five years at the company have been "empowering".

"One of the things that I think stands out is the fact that we're always striving for a better balance - for example, encouraging work life balance and supporting greater gender diversity.

"Here in Grafton, we've had more women join our team since last year's International Women's Day."

"I was part of the original three-strong team that started in the Grafton office in 2014 and we're continuing to grow which is great news for the area."