Women have key role breaking DV cycle: magistrate

WOMEN have a special role to play in breaking the cycle of alcohol and violence in Aboriginal communities, a local court magistrate said during sentencing of a woman who 'glassed' her partner in a domestic dispute.

South Grafton woman Therese Anne Hickling, 42, was placed on a nine-month good behaviour bond after pleading guilty to a charge of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm on January 21.

The assault occurred at about 9.30pm during a day of heavy drinking.

Police facts say Hickling became jealous that her partner was attracted to her sister.

While he partner was sitting on a mattress on the floor, she approached him and struck him while holding a wine glass.

The blow inflicted a 3cm gash near his right eye that required stitching.

Magistrate Robyn Denes said she faced a dilemma in sentencing Hickling for a type of assault where a jail sentence was almost mandatory.

"Deliberately glassing is a very serious matter and there's no difference in law about where it happens,” she said.

"The fact it took place at the victim's home and not a hotel could be seen as worse, because in their homes people should be safe.”

The magistrate was also mindful the assault was a case of domestic violence where the perpetrator was a woman.

"The starting point for sentencing in these matters is jail,” Ms Denes said.

"It's a domestic violence matter that happened in the victim's home.

"It's struck me what the difference would be if this was Mr Hickling instead of Miss Hickling.

"There's no difference if you're perfectly fair, but domestic violence is such a complicated thing.”

Magistrate Denes said domestic violence was learned behaviour and part of a cycle, which had to be reflected in the sentence.

She urged Hickling to seek help from an agency that understood the cultural issues at play in her case.

Ms Denes said woman played an in important role in dealing with domestic violence in Aboriginal communities.

"The cycle of domestic violence usually stops with the women,” Ms Denes said.

"It's time for you to stop this cycle. You'll be an Elder one day.”