Women of Art to open in Yamba

Picking up the Lilian Chauvel artwork from Tenterfield Museum is President Daphne Struck (left) and Yamba Museum president Marea Buist.

Picking up the Lilian Chauvel artwork from Tenterfield Museum is President Daphne Struck (left) and Yamba Museum president Marea Buist.

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

AN 100 year old original painting titled 'Roses' created by Tabulam born artist Lilian Chauvel will take pride of place when the Clarence River Women Of Arts Exhibition officially opens at the Yamba Museum on Saturday.

Exhibition curator Debrah Novak said idea for the exhibition theme after researching a number of the Clarence River's colonial female artists.

"After reading about Australia's first female artist to exhibit in Europe, Lilian Chauvel, I figured there had to be more local artists we didn't know about and in my research found the artworks works of Mary Tindal (Ramornie Station) and Ellen Bundock (Yulgilbar) and a few others at the Grafton Museum,” she said.

"Lilian was born in 1865 and is the sister to commissioned officer Sir Harry Chauvel who led the battle of Beersheba and aunt to Charles Chauvel a prominent Australian film maker.”

The display will also feature their very own opera diva, Margherita Grandhi who was born at Harwood Island and made a name for herself across Europe and is the great aunt of current emerging opera singer Michelle Ryan

"From our contemporary selection we have works from Kay Cottee, Fleur Yorsten, Kerry Cranney, Julie Hutchings and over 50 other artists,” Ms Novak said.

"We are really excited to be working with Grafton and Tenterfield Museums in this collaboration as both museums have some of the best colonial art works in Australia.

"We have a very wide cross section of art being showcased at this exhibition including photography, metal, pottery, origami, tattoo and mixed media.”

The exhibition will be opened by Michelle Ryan and Grace Hickey who will be both performing.

Doors open at 2pm and the exhibition will continue until January 29.