Women revved for raceway fun at Grafton Speedway

SPEEDWAY: For Taylah Firth and Tia Corbett, motorsport is more than a hobby or a passion. It's a family affair.

The two V8 Dirt Modified drivers will be taking to the track for the final race night on the Grafton Speedway calendar on Sunday, and while they're competing in a heavily male-dominated sport, the pair will be keen to show the boys what they can do as they aim to raise the chequered flag.

Sunday's race will be the first time in a year since Corbett has been in the driver's seat after the birth of her son, and she said she was excited to get back out on the track.

"I'm really looking forward to racing on Sunday, especially with the new track. It should bring quite a few more competitors just to test it out and see how it goes," she said.

Corbett said she was introduced to the sport through her husband, Dale, and was immediately hooked.

"My husband races. It was a speedway family that I married into, so naturally I had to give it a go and I've loved it ever since," she said.

NEED FOR SPEED: V8 Dirt Modified driver Tia Corbett taking a spin on the new surface at Grafton Speedway. Jarrard Potter

For Firth, the connection has been through her father, Andrew, and she made her debut in the V8 Dirt Modified Sportsman division at Grafton Speedway last year.

The 19-year-old said she grew up around the sport, so it was only a matter of time before she got behind the wheel.

"My father races, so I think that helped me get into it to begin with," she said.

"I'm super excited for Sunday. I can't wait.

"The surface is really good. I'm a bit nervous but we'll see how we go.

"It's a lot of fun."

Drivers Taylah Firth, 19, and Tia Corbett, 25, will be in the starting grid for the V8 Dirt Modifieds at Grafton Speedway on Sunday. Jarrard Potter

While the two women might be a rarity among the starting grid in the V8 Dirt Modified competition, Corbett said she hoped the pair could inspire the next generation of female racing drivers.

"It'd be nice to see some more girls follow in our footsteps," she said.

"It's a pretty heavily male-dominated class, so it'd be nice to see a few more girls out there racing."