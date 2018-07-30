Women stalked by pantless sex pest

An image of a man police wish to speak to.

A SERIAL sex pest is wanted for exposing himself and stalking multiple women in St Albans.

The pantless grub pulled his pants down and performed a sex act in front of a woman as she walked alone at night on June 17.

The man got her attention by yelling at her as she walked along Main Road East from the train station about 10pm.

The perv stalked her, pulled his pants down and performed a sex act in front of her twice more.

Police believe the same shoeless man targeted another woman on July 7.

He called out to her as she was walking south along the same road shortly after midnight.

The man exposed himself and performed a sex act before the terrified woman ran off.

Police say the man stopped at a service station on the corner of St Albans Road and Percy Street.

The sex pest is described as caucasian or European in appearance, aged 20 to 30-years-old with short dark hair and a beard.

He was wearing a dark hooded jumper with light coloured sleeves and three-quarter tan coloured pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

