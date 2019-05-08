Women taking a share of Grafton to Inverell limelight

CYCLING: With preparation nearing fever pitch for the 59th David Reid Homes Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic to be held on Saturday, some of the fiercest racing is expected in the women's event.

The Regional Australia Bank Grafton to Inverell des Femmes has assembled its strongest ever field for the third edition of the women's category.

Race director Chris Thompson said it was a rare opportunity for women to take part in a race of this distance anywhere in the world.

Riders to watch include Oceania Individual Time Trial Champion Kate Perry, World Masters medallist Katie Banerjee and last year's third placegetter, Megan Scott.

Thompson said in all, more than 350 riders would take part in the iconic 228km cycle race between Grafton and Inverell.

The race is a key event in the Cycling Australia National Road Series (NRS) and features the leading domestic riders in Australia and New Zealand.

Major contenders will include 2018 winner Nathan Elliott (Vic), who will be riding for his new team, InForm TM Insight MAKE this year.

Elliott excels in races of this nature having also finished on the podium on two other occasions and he is a dual Melbourne to Warrnambool winner.

Racing will start adjacent to the Memorial Park, Grafton at 7.15am. The first riders are expected to finish just after 1pm.