Women with a view for change

LADIES WHO LUNCH: Joan Stephan, Gail McNeilly and Colleen Newton enjoying the day. Kathryn Lewis

HUNDREDS of women turned out to celebrate International Women's Day on Friday and support a good cause.

Four VIEW Clubs from around the region joined together to host a lunch filled with speeches and performances from inspirational women.

The event at the Yamba Golf Club was attended by more than 200 women from the Clarence Valley.

VIEW club national president Jan Roberts said members had "really got behind IWD this year".

"It's a wonderful opportunity to bring together women from across the Clarence Valley and surrounding districts to celebrate the achievements of women and have their voices heard."

Money raised from the event has been donated to Learning for Life, a program run by the Smith Family to help disadvantaged children through education.