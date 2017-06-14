Women's AFL history to be made in Grafton

History will be made this Saturday when the first ever Women's AFL match will be played in Grafton.

This ground breaking match will be between a composite North Coast team and the Ballina Bombers Women's team at Ellem Oval. The North Coast team will comprise the local trail blazers who have been involved in the recent come and try activities and have been training regularly ever since.

With Grafton players Georgai Breward and Lilly Doyle leading the way after representing NSW/ACT at the National Championships, AFL North Coast operations co-ordinator Paul Taylor said that the staging of this historic match reflects the growth in interest in female football.

"AFL Women's captured a lot of people's imagination and really helped build interest locally," he said.

"We had over 20 women take part in the come and try days, together with some of our older Youth Girls, and staging this match is the next step in the progression towards having club based teams playing in a North Coast competition.

"There are still opportunities for more Women to get involved either in the game at Grafton on 17 June, or in matches in Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour in the coming months."

The advent of Women's AFL builds upon the success of the Youth Girls competition that was introduced this season.

Mr Taylor said that not only is there a growing player base, there's also a strong pathway developing.

The Bombers will be travelling down with their Men's team who take on the Grafton Tigers in Cross Conference, with the Women's match acting as a curtain raiser. First bounce will be at 12:50pm.

For further information about female footy please contact the AFL Northern NSW office on 6659 6000.