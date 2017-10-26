Women's Ashes gives back to grass roots

Australian players celebrate after dismissing Tammy Beaumont of England from the bowling of Ellyse Perry on day one of the first Women's Ashes Test Match between Australia and England at Allan Border field in Brisbane, Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Australian players celebrate after dismissing Tammy Beaumont of England from the bowling of Ellyse Perry on day one of the first Women's Ashes Test Match between Australia and England at Allan Border field in Brisbane, Sunday, October 22, 2017. DAVE HUNT

CRICKET: Tickets are still available for the first of two Women's Ashes matches between Australia and England at Coffs International Stadium tonight.

It is also a chance for you to give back to the next generation of cricketers, with $2 from each ticket donated to local junior associations.

Clarence River Junior Cricket Association, Coffs Harbour Junior Cricket Association and Nambucca Bellingen Junior Cricket Association will all benefit from ticket sales.

"We are incredibly excited to be bringing international cricket to the Coffs Coast and we want to see as many people as possible coming along to cheer on the Australian team,” a Cricket Australia spokesman said.

"With tickets from just $10 for adults, $5 for concessions and free for kids, and with plenty going on in and around the match, the matches promise to be a great day out.

"Plus $2 from every adult and concession ticket is going to local cricket clubs, so there is even more reason to get along and show your support.”

The second one-day match between the two sides will be held at Coffs on Sunday.