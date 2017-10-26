Sport

Women's Ashes gives back to grass roots

Australian players celebrate after dismissing Tammy Beaumont of England from the bowling of Ellyse Perry on day one of the first Women's Ashes Test Match between Australia and England at Allan Border field in Brisbane, Sunday, October 22, 2017.
Australian players celebrate after dismissing Tammy Beaumont of England from the bowling of Ellyse Perry on day one of the first Women's Ashes Test Match between Australia and England at Allan Border field in Brisbane, Sunday, October 22, 2017. DAVE HUNT

CRICKET: Tickets are still available for the first of two Women's Ashes matches between Australia and England at Coffs International Stadium tonight.

It is also a chance for you to give back to the next generation of cricketers, with $2 from each ticket donated to local junior associations.

Clarence River Junior Cricket Association, Coffs Harbour Junior Cricket Association and Nambucca Bellingen Junior Cricket Association will all benefit from ticket sales.

"We are incredibly excited to be bringing international cricket to the Coffs Coast and we want to see as many people as possible coming along to cheer on the Australian team,” a Cricket Australia spokesman said.

"With tickets from just $10 for adults, $5 for concessions and free for kids, and with plenty going on in and around the match, the matches promise to be a great day out.

"Plus $2 from every adult and concession ticket is going to local cricket clubs, so there is even more reason to get along and show your support.”

The second one-day match between the two sides will be held at Coffs on Sunday.

Topics:  charity cricket womens ashes

Grafton Daily Examiner
Police foot pursuit nabs man on drugs, assault charges

Police foot pursuit nabs man on drugs, assault charges

A foot chase has led to the arrest of a Woombah man on assault and drugs charges

Nothing trivial about JaccaRokWizz

Jordan Smith and Jim Woodley will host JaccaRokWizz questioning all things Grafton and Jacaranda Festival.

Pelican Playhouse's show will put local twist on national favourite

Nymboida singer Kyrah's Kickstarter career

LONDON CALLING: Former Nymboida girl Kyrah Cilia is pursuing a music career in the UK.

Former Nymboida singer cutting first EP in London

Work of fiction features plenty of real life Clarence

Author Claire Aman with a copy of her book she will launch locally on Tuesday.

Book of stories uses Clarence Valley as its backdrop.

Local Partners

Proud moment for Classic Wallabies forwards

It was fast, it was physical and it was the perfect introduction to international rugby for Yamba Buccaneers juniors.

Coutts Crossing to defend Night Cricket title

BIG SHOT: Brendan Cotten hits out for Coutts Crossing.

Coutts Crossing to defend their crown in Cleaver's Mechanical Night

Crusaders block Mike Alaalatoa from joining BaaBaas match

Allan Alaalatoa of the Brumbies and Mike Alaalatoa of the Crusaders won’t face each other when the Wallabies meet the Barbarians.

Crusader prop denied clearance to play against and his brother Allan