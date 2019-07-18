Women's football heating up as Clarence clubs trade blows

FOOTBALL: The women's division 2 north competition was blown wide open last round when second placed Maclean White took down league leaders Yamba Breakers with a 4-1 win and with the right results, White can take the competition lead this weekend.

Maclean White will host the fifth placed Coutts Crossing Cougars tomorrow while the Breakers head to Grafton to face the fourth place Grafton United Sirens and with just one point separating the two sides at the top the pressure is on to win all of their remaining games.

Coutts Crossing have caused Maclean White some trouble this year, beating them 3-0 in round two but then losing the home tie in a 15-0 whitewash.

Yamba have had more luck over the Sirens, claiming dominant 12-4 and 6-1 wins over their up-river rivals and should get the result over the line on Saturday.

The quiet achievers this year have been the Westlawn Tigers who sit eight points adrift of the top two but have a couple of games in hand and have been getting results all year.