Wonder goals seal reserves title for Bobcats

CRACKING STRIKE: Cullyn Stewart-Butcher (right) is congratulated by Maclean teammates after scoring the Bobcats' second goal in the Men's Reserve grand final against Coffs United. INSET: Captain Nathan Shugg lifts the premiers trophy to the crowd. Green Shoots Marketing

FOOTBALL: Two wonder goals from the Maclean Bobcats sealed up the North Coast Football men's reserves title against Coffs City United Lions in the grand final.

Braidy Power-Casson had the fans at C.ex International Stadium on their feet early in the second half with his powerful strike from outside the 18-yard box, but it was only overshadowed by teammate Cullyn Stewart-Butcher who hit the top left corner from five metres inside the halfway line.

Stewart-Butcher's goal came in the 75th minute, and put the finishing touches on what was an emphatic victory for the Maclean Bobcats.

But it was not an easy effort by any stretch according to coach Phil Hirst, with the green machine forced to work overtime in defence in the opening half.

"I've used the word a lot this season, but it was honestly a grind,” he said. "It was back and forth, it was high emotion, it was grand final pressure really.

"We had to work hard to hold them out, and then in the second half we came out and scored that early goal, and our game really picked up.”

Maclean captain Nathan Shugg raises the grand final winner's trophy after the Bobcats won 2-0 over Coffs United. Green Shoots Marketing

Hirst was quick to heap praise on Maclean's back four, with the defensive line, and keeper Matt Farrell, absorbing everything the Lions could throw at them.

He was also proud to see the 'sea of green' in the grandstand, with Maclean's diehard supporters cheering the side on to victory.

"It can be hard for any Clarence team to go down to Coffs Harbour on grand final day, but in that first half all you could hear were the Bobcats supporters,” he said.

"We are a family-oriented club and it was great to see that spirit on and off the field.”

It was only Hirst's second year coaching a senior men's side, and the Bobcats original, who helped form the club more than 30 years ago, said it was not an easy gig.

"It is pretty nerve-wracking; it is much easier to be playing on the field than sitting on the sideline, that's for sure,” he said.

"After full-time I just had such great excitement and great relief. A lot of hard work has gone into this season, and it has been a year where we have really tested our depth as a club.

"But to finally get to the (grand final), and get the win, it was something special.”