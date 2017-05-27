Wonder Woman Kara runs for suicide awareness

Kara Sutherland just after she's hopped off the treadmill in her 24-hour treadmill marathon.

KARA Sutherland hasn't stopped since she stepped onto the treadmill on Friday night as part of her 24-hour marathon treadmill fundraiser for Plebs, Pros & Personalities for Suicide Prevention Australia.

"We've managed to keep all three treadmills going the whole time,” Ms Sutherland said.

At the 19-hour mark, MS Sutherland and her team were up to nine turns on the treadmill each.

Ms Sutherland said the support she's received from the entire community has been amazing with about 50 to60 people taking part.

"The support we had from Awsumbody Fitness... they've been absolutely phenomenal, not only have the supplied us with two treadmills but then they helped us with a truck to get the treadmills here,” she said.

"We had Celia (Sullohern) come at 6.45 last night to 5am today, her and her dad tagged in on one treadmill and there weren't many times where they weren't on there.”

Ms Sutherland said it was important for people to know it is ok to talk about suicide.

"It's not a taboo topic any more and people aren't ok can go out and seek help and be comfortable with seeking that help.”