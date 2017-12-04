Wood to replace Rainbow in rep side

Coutts Crossing captain Nick Wood took 5 for 37 in the Clarence River Cricket Association 2017/18 round 3 GDSC Premier League match between Clocktower Hotel Brothers and Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 4th November, 2017.

Coutts Crossing captain Nick Wood took 5 for 37 in the Clarence River Cricket Association 2017/18 round 3 GDSC Premier League match between Clocktower Hotel Brothers and Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 4th November, 2017. Bill North

REP CRICKET: Coutts Crossing Premier League captain Nick Wood has been called into the Clarence River Cricket Association representative side to replace Jason Rainbow who is recovering from surgery last week.

Rainbow was the highest scorer for the Clarence River side in its opening North Coast Cricket Council interdistrict clash with Lower Clarence when he made a valiant half-century in a losing effort.

That was Rainbow's last innings before surgery on his hand which is expected to rule out the Westlawn skipper until 2018.

Wood has earned his selection in the side through consistency with the bat, but has also shined with the cherry in hand including a five-wicket haul against Brothers a month ago.

Rohan Hackett has also been recalled to the CRCA side after he was a late withdrawal from the first game due to injury, while fellow Westlawn seamer Zac Page has been given the nod to replace Ryan Cotten in the line-up.

Clarence River will be out for redemption after its loss to Lower Clarence when it hosts 2016/17 interdistrict champions Nambucca Valley at Ellem Oval on Sunday, December 10.

Training will be held at the Ellem Oval nets on Friday.