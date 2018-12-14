Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hannah De Vries, 28, in a KarTent ahead of the Woodford Folk Festival. Picture: Tara Croser
Hannah De Vries, 28, in a KarTent ahead of the Woodford Folk Festival. Picture: Tara Croser
Entertainment

Festival’s bizarre choice of tents raises eyebrows

by CLOE READ
14th Dec 2018 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS renowned for its alternative, hippy vibe but the Woodford Folk Festival is set to outdo itself this year by rolling out environmentally friendly cardboard tents.

The KarTent offers an environmentally friendly option to those camping at the festival who want to avoid the "throwaway" one-use plastic tents.

KarTents are touted as waterproof and recyclable, reinforcing the festival's environmentally friendly efforts of planting over 110,000 trees at Woodfordia.

The festival is also offering luxury camping, or "glamping", for the first time in 33 years.

Hannah De Vries, 28, in a KarTent ahead of the Woodford Folk Festival. Picture: Tara Croser
Hannah De Vries, 28, in a KarTent ahead of the Woodford Folk Festival. Picture: Tara Croser

The glamorous teepees are suitable for couples or families and include bedding, furnishings, a central dining and lounge space and lighting.

 

Katrina Evans, 31, and Laura Vecmane Bartlett, 36, in a glamping tee-pee ahead of the Woodford Folk Festival. Picture: Tara Croser.
Katrina Evans, 31, and Laura Vecmane Bartlett, 36, in a glamping tee-pee ahead of the Woodford Folk Festival. Picture: Tara Croser.

 

Ms Hannah De Vries, who has attended for 21 years and is now working for Woodford Folk Festival, says the event is unlike anything else.

 

The KarTent getting put to the test under water ahead of the Woodford Folk Festival. Picture: Tara Croser
The KarTent getting put to the test under water ahead of the Woodford Folk Festival. Picture: Tara Croser

 

"You can just feel the happiness in the air. You can feel the love and it is just truly magical," she said.

The festival will have more than 400 acts featuring 2000 artists, performers and presenters, including a new venue dedicated to cabaret and circus named Cirque.

More Stories

Show More
eco editors picks festival music woodford folk festival

Top Stories

    HSC 2018: The Clarence Valley's top achievers

    premium_icon HSC 2018: The Clarence Valley's top achievers

    News Take a look at the students who achieved the highest band in a HSC subject this year

    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: NRL stadium threat to unseat fans

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: NRL stadium threat to unseat fans

    Rugby League COULD the NRL decider be taken interstate or is it an empty threat?

    ALS figures rubbery claim staff ahead of executive visit

    premium_icon ALS figures rubbery claim staff ahead of executive visit

    News Staff dispute figures justifying decision to move local office.

    • 14th Dec 2018 8:43 AM
    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Local Partners