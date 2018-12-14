Festival’s bizarre choice of tents raises eyebrows

Hannah De Vries, 28, in a KarTent ahead of the Woodford Folk Festival. Picture: Tara Croser

IT IS renowned for its alternative, hippy vibe but the Woodford Folk Festival is set to outdo itself this year by rolling out environmentally friendly cardboard tents.

The KarTent offers an environmentally friendly option to those camping at the festival who want to avoid the "throwaway" one-use plastic tents.

KarTents are touted as waterproof and recyclable, reinforcing the festival's environmentally friendly efforts of planting over 110,000 trees at Woodfordia.

The festival is also offering luxury camping, or "glamping", for the first time in 33 years.

The glamorous teepees are suitable for couples or families and include bedding, furnishings, a central dining and lounge space and lighting.

Katrina Evans, 31, and Laura Vecmane Bartlett, 36, in a glamping tee-pee ahead of the Woodford Folk Festival. Picture: Tara Croser.

Ms Hannah De Vries, who has attended for 21 years and is now working for Woodford Folk Festival, says the event is unlike anything else.

The KarTent getting put to the test under water ahead of the Woodford Folk Festival. Picture: Tara Croser

"You can just feel the happiness in the air. You can feel the love and it is just truly magical," she said.

The festival will have more than 400 acts featuring 2000 artists, performers and presenters, including a new venue dedicated to cabaret and circus named Cirque.