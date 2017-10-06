Wood's good to produce green electricity

POWER SOURCE: In Queensland there is about one million tonnes of wood waste each year and that could create about 100 megawatts of baseload power.

TO HELP alleviate the shortage of power the country is facing as a result of the shutdown of coal-fired power stations, the timber industry can and should position itself to be at the forefront of renewable energy by utilising its wood waste.

In Queensland alone there is about one million tonnes of wood waste generated each year and that has the potential to create about 100 megawatts of baseload power.

Not only is the timber industry a completely renewable industry, it can produce renewable, clean, green bioenergy.

It is believed that the lack of government incentives is hampering the development of this because associated costs in setting up this system are quite large.

If governments got behind this, providing incentives to produce such energy, then no doubt sawmills and loggers would endorse such an environmentally friendly means of producing electricity. Let's all hope so!

Remember - wood's good.