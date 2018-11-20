Woods guides willing Colts to first league win

Hayden Wood returns to his mark for Coutts Crossing in the Clarence River Cricket Association 2017/18 round 3 GDSC Premier League match between Clocktower Hotel Brothers and Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 4th November, 2017.

Hayden Wood returns to his mark for Coutts Crossing in the Clarence River Cricket Association 2017/18 round 3 GDSC Premier League match between Clocktower Hotel Brothers and Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 4th November, 2017. Bill North

CRICKET: Coutts-Coffs Colts seamer Hayden Woods has produced a stellar spell of bowling to help the side to its first win in the newly-formed North Coast Premier League.

Woods took full advantage of a two-paced Phillip Hughes Oval wicket as he tore through the Nambucca Valley middle order starting with the break through wicket of Josh Bartlett.

Woods would finish with 3-12 off four overs, as Nambucca endured a mid-innings collapse 6-22 before they finished the innings all-out for 84.

While the Colts chase started off on the wrong foot, losing captain Luke Cox for a golden duck, Eli Fahey (17) and Tim Parkins (16) soon righted the ship before late hitting from Nick Wood (20) and Matt Rose (19) took the side to victory.

"We still have a couple of our first string side out at the moment, so it was good to fight hard for this win,” Cox said.

"A few of the guys who have come up from the lower grades put in really good efforts.”

Cox also praised the experience of Zac Page (1 for 15 off 8) who ensured all the bowlers kept their cool from his position at mid-off.

In other NCPL action Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey continued his strong run of form with the bat notching his second century of the season.

Ensbey hit the ball to all parts of Harwood Oval on his way to 110, and set up strong partnerships with both Mark Ensbey (48) and Harry Bird (78*) as Harwood dominated the Diggers bowling attack.

But it would all be in vain as the storm that rolled across the Clarence Valley washed out the clash with Harwood sitting pretty on 2-267 off 37 overs.