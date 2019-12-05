Menu
GENEROUS: Clarence Valley Woodworkers' Association members Ron Moore, Brett Wilkins and George Castrissios. Photo: Jarrard Potter.
Woodworkers chip in for RFS volunteers

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
5th Dec 2019 10:22 AM
FOR the past 10 years, the Clarence Valley Woodworkers’ Association has raised used money from a raffle at their Jacaranda Woodwork Exhibition and Competition to support the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and Grafton Hospital Women’s Auxiliary.

However, with bushfires raging around the Clarence this year, the group has decided to help out our volunteer fireys as well with the group to make a $500 donation to the NSW Rural Fire Service Clarence Valley District.

There almost was no raffle at this year’s Jacaranda Festival display until George Castrissios helped get it off the ground.

“I jumped in and got the raffle going with a few others, I thought we couldn’t not have it, we’ve been having one for so long and it’s helped raise a lot of money,” he said.

After supporting the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and Grafton Hospital Women’s Auxiliary for more than 10 years, Mr Castrissios said it was important to help support the RFS and its volunteers, who have done incredible work to save lives and property right across the Clarence.

Money raised from this year’s Jacaranda Festival will also see $500 go to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and $300 to the Women’s Auxiliary.

