Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Harbour Netball Association representative side takes on Grafton Netball Association at the carnival in Woolgoolga on Sunday.
Coffs Harbour Netball Association representative side takes on Grafton Netball Association at the carnival in Woolgoolga on Sunday.
Netball

Woolgoolga hosts first netball carnival of the season

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
22nd Jul 2020 11:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL associations travelled from far and wide to take part in the first representative competition of the season at Woolgoola on Sunday.

Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Grafton, Lower Clarence and Nambucca Netball Associations were among local regions participating across a number of age groups.

 

Lower Clarence Netball Association representative side in action at the carnival in Woolgoolga on Sunday.
Lower Clarence Netball Association representative side in action at the carnival in Woolgoolga on Sunday.

 

COVID-19 put the start of the netball season on hold, causing fears of a cancellations among each of the individual associations but Netball NSW reacted quickly to salvage the season.

There was uncertainty over representative duties, but associations have worked hard to ensure these competitions creating a platform for junior development are able to go ahead.

The next round of Regional League North Coast competition will take place on July 26.

regional league north coast representative netball
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Join your Daily Examiner team for morning tea

        premium_icon Join your Daily Examiner team for morning tea

        News WITH plenty of people signing up as subscribers to the Daily Examiner for the first time, we’re keen to help you make the very most of your news experience.

        Police appeal for information to find missing teen

        Police appeal for information to find missing teen

        Breaking Police are seeking public assistance to find a missing 14-year-old last seen in...

        40kg IN 12 MONTHS: Desan pushes up the ante

        premium_icon 40kg IN 12 MONTHS: Desan pushes up the ante

        News Weightloss journey switches to day-by-day scenic tour of the city.

        Troy Cassar-Daley reveals home-made mishap

        premium_icon Troy Cassar-Daley reveals home-made mishap

        Offbeat Photo shows that singer-songwriter's project mistake