Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade local access changes

FRESH CHANGES: Road closures and night work continues on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade. Trevor Veale

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions and night work this week on the Pacific Highway to progress the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

Traffic will be moved onto new diversion and local access roads at north Chatsworth Island, Mororo and Woombah, starting today.

Certain new diversions are temporary to maintain capacity on the road network while safely building the new highway and Iluka interchange.

Some of the new local roads are permanent and will eventually provide connections between communities and access to the upgraded highway.

From today motorists travelling on the highway will be redirected onto the southbound carriageway between Carrolls Lane at Chatsworth Island and Iluka Road at Woombah.

The northbound carriageway will be temporarily closed along with the intersection of Chatsworth Road north and highway with local traffic diverted over the existing northbound Mororo Bridge and connecting to the local road network at Garretts Lane West and Lewis Lane.

Access to the highway will be available from the new intersection of the Garretts Lane West diversion road.

On Tuesday, March 20, the intersection of Iluka Road and the highway will be temporarily closed.

All traffic travelling to and from Iluka will now access the Pacific Highway from the new Garretts Lane East local road connection, about 500 metres north of the existing Mororo bridges.

All movements will be available at this intersection.

On Monday, March 26, the final diversion road switch will be implemented on the new local road connection which is about 1.2 kilometres long and joins the Old Pacific Highway from Iluka Road to Garretts Lane East.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.