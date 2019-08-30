Wooli about to give a quality weekend to some special kids

WHEEL DEAL: A trip around Wooli on Gary Street's machine has always been a big hit with Camp Quality kids.

WHEEL DEAL: A trip around Wooli on Gary Street's machine has always been a big hit with Camp Quality kids. JoJo Newby

WOOLI is about to provide a quality weekend of adventurous fun for 18 children with cancer and their families.

For the 13th year in a row, the seaside village will throw open its facilities for children mostly from western NSW.

Organiser Glenice Small said many of Wooli's holiday rentals and tourism operators had donated their services to guarantee the visitors the holiday of a lifetime.

"I remember a little fellow from Coonabarabran playing on the beach who was so excited," Ms Small said. "He said 'I've swum in the sea, caught a fish and seen Free Willy' with the biggest smile on his face.

"That little fellow is no longer with us. Moments like that make everyone keep going."

The program of accommodation and activities Wooli provides to Camp Quality has been described as unique because the village residents pick up the tab for everything, from seaside rentals to fishing and whale watching trips courtesy of Wooli Fishing Charters to putting on lunch at the pub.

Families will begin arriving in Wooli this afternoon and into the night.

GENEROUS: Glenice Small at the Wooli Hotel Motel where she fundraises for the Camp Quality weekend in Wooli. Caitlan Charles

"It's non-stop from the time they get here," Ms Small said.

"Stan and Clare Young at Wooli Fishing Charters take them out fishing and whale watching;

"Marty Hutchings from Clarence Valley Earthmoving brings in his prime movers so the kids can ride around in them, blowing the horns; and this year the Smiley Squad will have a pirate-themed show instead of the usual karaoke.

"The Braunstone Wigging Out Group brings in their rural fire brigade truck and the Grafton city fire brigade bring theirs so the kids get to take part in a mock fire fight.

"The Harley Davidson group comes here on Sunday for the kids to have their pictures taken riding on the big bikes, nd for lunch we have a big barbecue and cook all the fish the kids have caught on Saturday. Also there's going to be a jumping castle available.

At least one group from outside the region also joins in the fun, with Colin James and the Warialda boys.

"They bring in all the meat with them and cook up a big baked dinner on Saturday night at the pub," Ms Small said.

"We've also got sponsors coming on board with the Bendigo Bank and the Commonwealth Bank at Maclean getting behind us."

"Camp Quality has told us what we provide them is unique in the world for this type of thing."

Ms Small said the main fund raiser was the Wednesday night meat raffle at the hotel.

"Eight trays of meat, every Wednesday night at the pub, without fail," she said.

"The pub is great, anything they can do to help, the give us."