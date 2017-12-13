Wooli beaches get helping hand

Erosion at One Tree - Wooli Beach from the last weather event to hit the Clarence Valley.

Erosion at One Tree - Wooli Beach from the last weather event to hit the Clarence Valley. Caitlan Charles

CLARENCE Valley Council will receive $50,000 from the NSW Government to help move sand on Wooli Beach from the wash zone to the eroded areas to help protect the beach against erosion, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis announced today.

Low-cost measures such as beach scraping and dune management are now allowed to be undertaken ahead of an approved Coastal Management Program following recent changes to the NSW Government's coastal management policy.

"I am extremely pleased to be able to offer this support to Clarence Valley Council and the Wooli community so they can continue to work together on protecting Wooli Beach,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"This grant will go a long way to protecting beach front communities and stabilising the dunes with vegetation to also be planted.

"This project is one example of how the NSW Government is working with councils to help manage and protect their coastlines from hazards such as erosion,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Vice-President of Wooli's Coastal Community Protection Alliance (CCPA), Peter Dunn welcomed the funding.

"For the past two years, Chris and his team have been crucial in helping Council and our community group get this project through State Government approval.

"They now deserve an even bigger pat on the back for securing $50,000 in State funding,” he said.

The NSW Government funding is provided on a dollar for dollar basis with Council and the Wooli community group, CCPA-Wooli, each contributing $25,000.