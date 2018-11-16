Wooli eyesore to be demolished

Bruce Bird out the front of the dilapidated Wooli Kiosk on Riverside Drive last year

Bruce Bird out the front of the dilapidated Wooli Kiosk on Riverside Drive last year Caitlan Charles

THE WOOLI community has been waiting for years for the dishevelled Wooli Kiosk to be dealt with.

This week, the Department of Industry began work on $180,000 rehabilitation of the site.

Director of regional operations east Jamie Murray said the Department of Industry - Lands and Water had started to remove asbestos and other toxic material from the kiosk, in preparation for its demolition in early 2019.

"The Wooli Kiosk sits on the edge of the Solitary Island Marine Park, making its rehabilitation vital for the protection of the local environment,” Ms Murray said.

"The goal is to return this site to its natural state, rehabilitating the area with natural vegetation so it becomes part of the public recreational foreshore

"It's critical we ensure all works on this site take into account the unique environmental attributes of the area, while also considering the strong public safety reasons for this work to go ahead.”

Ms Murray said while the planning process had been more complex and took longer than they would have liked, they were pleased to have the opportunity to restore the site.

"This work is a rare opportunity to return a piece of Crown land to its natural state and to the community,” she said.

"The department is committed to preserving the State's Crown assets and providing accessible recreational areas to regional communities like Wooli.”

Community members had mixed reactions to the work beginning, with some only finding out about remediation work 24 hours before it began.

One woman took to Facebook to say she and her husband had applied to have a craft and coffee shop there.

Others reminisced about the times they spent in the kiosk as children.

Wooli postmaster Bruce Bird, whose business is across the road from the kiosk, said the process had been thorough and there were no objections to the demotion when they lodged an application with Clarence Valley Council.

"We look forward to the rehabilitation of the site,” he said.

Stage one is expected to take four weeks, with stage two beginning in February. Work should be complete in mid-March 2019.