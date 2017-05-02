Wooli Goanna Pulling indefinitely postponed

AN increase in costs and a lack of people to run the event will mean that the annual Wooli Goanna Pulling Championship has been indefinitely postponed.

The Annual Goanna Pulling Championships and Family Fun Day is usually held over the October long weekend has been providing great entertainment and fabulous memories to locals and visitors to the Clarence Valley for over 30 Years.

Wooli Sports Club who trade as The Goanna Pulling Championship is a not for profit Ggoup and all funds whether they be from grants, sponsorship and donations are returned back to the community by way of cash prizes for various events, entertainment and amusements on the day as well as all important contributions back to local community groups.

This event takes many months of preparation plus commitment of time from executive members and volunteers alike along with the generous contributions from local families, businesses and the on-going funding and support from Clarence Valley Council all of which has been greatly appreciated.

On March 5, the club's AGM was held with many topics on the agenda for discussion. With less than five people present it was voiced that with the lack of active volunteers/members and a widespread increase in costs, met by way of sponsorship/donation to keep financial requirements buoyant, that it would take a major sponsorship and additional active volunteers to keep this monumental show on the events calendar.

Committee members paused for several weeks to allow some time to pass to seek out a miracle, however, it is with regret they have made the decision that the Goanna Pulling Championships are to be indefinitely postponed from 2017. The commitee wish to apologise for this notice, especially to those who have already made plans to attend.

The committee thanks the publish for supporting the Goanna Pulling Championships and the community of Wooli, Minnie Water and other areas of the Clarence Valley Region for more than three decades and hope it is not time to hang up the belts.

For those who are passionate about this iconic event and feel they could offer your assistance, please direct all queries via email; wooli@goannapulling.com.au

