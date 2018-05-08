Wooli grom storms to top of North Coast surfers

Carly Shanahan is through to the Surfing NSW State Championships in July.

SURFING: Carly Shanahan has once again taken all before her at the Ocean Earth North Coast Junior Regional Championships, taking out the regional title for the fifth year in a row at Park Beach.

But it was far from an easy ride for the 14-year-old Wooli grommet, who found herself trailing fellow Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club member Heilala Phillips after the first of two rounds of competition.

"I really missed a few opportunities in that first heat, so I was behind on the scoreboard at the halfway mark,” Shanahan said.

Being in unfamiliar territory seemed to breed a new level of competition in the young surfer, who pulled out all the stops from the opening bell of the second heat.

"I really pushed that first forehand turn, it was a standard hack but I went really deep before connecting it back up to the lip,” Shanahan said.

"It was just awesome to be able to pull that off, and it gave me the confidence to go on with the job from there.”

The win at the regional titles has given Shanahan a berth in the Surfing NSW Junior State Titles, which will be in Coffs Harbour in July.

"The talent in my age group is really high across NSW at the moment, so I am going to have to be good,” she said.

"Having it on my home break is great because it means I don't have to travel, and I can get a bit of extra time practicing on the breaks before the State titles.”

Lower Clarence surfers Joel Emery, Max Hutchison, Lilli Young and Jake Bill will get their opportunity at the Far North Coast titles on May 19.