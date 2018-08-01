MAKING WAVES: Wooli grommet earns Sportsperson nomination

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: Surfer Carly Shanahan is no stranger to the Jetts Fitness Sportsperson of the Month award, and considering she is one of the best junior surfers for her age in NSW, it's easy to see why.

The Wooli grommet recently claimed third place in the Surfing NSW Junior state titles, and booked herself a spot in the Australian Junior Surfing Titles to be held on the Fleurieu Peninsula in South Australia in December.

"I'm so happy to get this award again, it's really cool to win, it's awesome," Shanahan said after claiming the Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson of the Month title for July.

"It's so cool at the end of the year to see all the amazing sportspeople this community has, and to be good enough to be one of those athletes is incredible.

"There's a really great variety of athletes like BMX riders and bodybuilders and it's so cool to have surfing in the mix among them."

Shanahan said she is happy with how her surfing is progressing, and she hopes it will continue to improve after being selected to take part in a talent identification camp at the Surfing Australia High Performance Centre at Casuarina Beach.

"That will be with seven-time world surfing champion Layne Beachely,'' Shanahan said. "They've just reopened the renovated and updated version of the centre so that'll be pretty exciting to be one of the first surfers to try it out."