Wooli kiosk eyesore a turnoff

DISGRACE: Bruce Bird out the front of the dilapidated Wooli Kiosk on Riverside Drive.

ONCE a thriving riverside business, the Wooli Kiosk is in a state is disrepair and an eyesore to the community.

With most of it's windows boarded up and graffiti all over the building, the kiosk stands out on Riverside Drive, and not for the right reason.

President of the Wooli Chamber of Commerce and operator of the Wooli Post Office, which sits opposite the kiosk, Bruce Bird feels it's time for something to be done.

Sitting on Crown Land, the prime real estate with riverfront views of the Wooli River, the kiosk has been closed up for about a year and a half after the last lessee left.

"The kiosk is a disgrace,” Mr Bird said. "For residents, owners and rate payers in NSW there is an asset that is sitting there and it's not giving us a return, we are getting absolutely nothing out of it.

"(I believe) they've got 25, 26 expressions of interest on their table, they've had them for probably a year and half, two years, the strategy could be if we wait around long enough they will all drop off.

"Some of the expressions they've got is to change the purpose of the building, at this stage is a commercial only but one of the changes was to change it commercial and residential so whoever had the lease could live upstairs which makes it a far more attractive proposition.

"The people of NSW are losing money while ever it sits there and does nothing.”

Mr Bird said the former lessee was unable to keep stock in the building because it was already falling into disrepair.

"They couldn't even keep stock in there because it was being spoilt because of rain and moisture that was coming into the place. You can't run a business like that,” he said.

Wooli resident Bill Halley also took issue with the kiosk, describing the town as a 'ghetto' in it's current state.

"The main shop is shut up and covered in graffiti and the water tower cover from top to bottom in metre-high graffiti after 18 months of asking council to fix it by many residents - nothing - it's still there,” he said.

The Department of Industry - Lands and Forestry said they were aware of the condition of the building.

"(The department have) engaged Clarence Valley Council in July to undertake some urgent remedial work to ensure the security and safety of the building,” a spokeswoman said.

"The department has also inspected the site and is assessing any further works required in the coming months.

"The former lease holder surrendered the lease in 2015 and, due to a Native Title consent determination recognising non-exclusive Native Title rights over the site, a new lease opportunity has not been offered by the department.”

The department are currently exploring possible future uses of the site and will continue to undertake assessments of the building's condition to ensure public safety.