Wooli PS proves to be football giant slayer

WINNERS: Wooli Public School finished up as the New South Wales PSSA Knockout State Champions in division three soccer. Robyn Maree

FOOTBALL: They are the little school that could, and four years on from their ground-breaking win at the NSW PSSA State Soccer Knockout, Wooli Public School has re-climbed the mountain.

Just this time they have had to slay even more giants on their way to the top.

When the school clinched the State title back in 2014, they played in the small schools' second division among other schools with under 60 kids.

But after cracking that mark this year with 63 students, the school stepped up a division to play against bigger sides, but it made no difference to the result, with the heart of Wooli's youngsters winning out.

For the team's coach and school chaplain Jamie Trevillian, the win was extremely special and well deserved.

"I was ecstatic once the full-time siren went in the final, there was definitely a few fingernails missing,” he said.

"These kids really deserved to get that result, they have worked really hard to get where they are. The school has been very supportive as well, allowing the kids to train twice before every match-up.

"A lot of them also play regularly on the weekends for Yuraygir Bears and they all get together most lunch times.”

It was a long journey to the finals for the Wooli side, which scored wins over Ulmarra, Smithtown, Blakebrook and Rous public schools on their way to the finals.

Wooli travelled to Football Federation Australia's NSW headquarters in Sydney's south for the competition finals, where they were up against Bodalla Public School, Barrington Public School and Minmi Public School.

Bodalla had won the division finals the previous year and were odds on to repeat their efforts this season before they met a gallant Wooli in the semi-finals.

Wooli ground out a 3-1 win over the Bodalla outfit, with striker Ash Blemmings leading the way for the side.

They then met Newcastle school Minmi in the final, which proved to be a close encounter, before two late goals delivered an emphatic 3-1 victory to the Wooli side.

While it had been a stellar performance for Blemmings, who kicked five of the side's six goals in the finals, and 20 goals for the knock-out tournament, the plaudits rested with the Wooli defence, which only conceded four goals.

"It was the side's teamwork and dedication that got them through in the end,” Trevillian said. "They have had to play a lot of games over the past couple of months and they have been focussed for each one.”

A race across Sydney at peak hour for the train home meant they missed the medal presentation, but it was all made up to them when the side arrived home.

"The parents of the kids had decked out the Grafton train station in blue and white streamers and balloons and it was a really great moment for the players,” Trevillian said.

Trevillian also paid tribute to the Wooli community, especially the Wooli Hotel, for getting behind the students.