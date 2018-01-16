Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Wooli Rd closed after diesel spill

SPILL: A truck carrying diesel lost control on Wooli Rd yesterday morning, crashing and spilling diesel.
SPILL: A truck carrying diesel lost control on Wooli Rd yesterday morning, crashing and spilling diesel. Jarrard Potter
Jarrard Potter
by

FIRE crews worked for most of the day yesterday to try and clean up a diesel spill after a tanker overturned on Wooli Rd around 4am yesterday morning.

Rural Fire Service duty officer Ian Smith said a diesel bulk storage tank was damaged when the truck overturned as it travelled north along Wooli Rd towards Tucabia.

"Currently around 7000L of diesel is being decanted into cylinders to get it out of the container, which got damaged in the collision," Mr Smith said.

"The tank needs to be drained before it can be moved."

Mr Smith said the section of Wooli Rd between Aradin St and Firth Heinz Rd is currently closed, with road diversions in place.

"It could be another four to five hours until Wooli Rd is open again," Mr Smith said.

"There are specialist crews on the scene dealing with the bulk storage of the diesel, with an exclusion zone in place.

"NSW Fire and Rescue are dealing with the hazardous material while RFS are providing fire support."

Topics:  diesel spill truck accident truck overturned wooli rd

Grafton Daily Examiner
VIDEO: Police confirm latest in two truck head-on

VIDEO: Police confirm latest in two truck head-on

"It was a chaotic scene and traumatic for police and other emergency services and volunteers who attended the scene."

Police to speak after two killed in two-truck highway crash

The aftermath of the double-fatal truck accident at Jackadgery.

Police will address the media this morning

High speed pursuit and jail poor start to a 'new life'

NSW RTA Speed Camera on Tweed Coast Road Murwillumbah.

Jail for pair who hit 180kmh on the highway

Opposition over plan to move red phone box

ON THE MOVE: The red phone box outside Grafton Courthouse enhances the historic look of the precinct.

Tell Telstra to leave iconic phone box where it it.

Local Partners