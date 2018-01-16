Wooli Rd closed after diesel spill

FIRE crews worked for most of the day yesterday to try and clean up a diesel spill after a tanker overturned on Wooli Rd around 4am yesterday morning.

Rural Fire Service duty officer Ian Smith said a diesel bulk storage tank was damaged when the truck overturned as it travelled north along Wooli Rd towards Tucabia.

"Currently around 7000L of diesel is being decanted into cylinders to get it out of the container, which got damaged in the collision," Mr Smith said.

"The tank needs to be drained before it can be moved."

Mr Smith said the section of Wooli Rd between Aradin St and Firth Heinz Rd is currently closed, with road diversions in place.

"It could be another four to five hours until Wooli Rd is open again," Mr Smith said.

"There are specialist crews on the scene dealing with the bulk storage of the diesel, with an exclusion zone in place.

"NSW Fire and Rescue are dealing with the hazardous material while RFS are providing fire support."