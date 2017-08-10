25°
Wooli River access a hot topic with locals

10th Aug 2017 12:30 PM
Wooli River
Wooli River Caitlan Charles

COMMUNITY members think access to one of Wooli's greatest asset, the river, need to be improved.

Resident Bruce Bird flagged a several issues in an interview with the Daily Examiner but highlighted the need for better access to the river as one of the most important issues facing the town.

Mr Bird said better access to the river needed to be available for aged or infirmed people so the town could get better use out of the natural resource, suggesting the boat ramp as a good spot.

"There is hardly any. There is one set of steps, if you life, for aged or infirmed people to get into the river and that is near the caravan park,” he said.

"Even if somebody went down, doesn't matter who it is whether it's National Parks or the Department of Industries, into where the boat ramp is now... I'm sure there is an area where they could go either side of it where they could put in a disabled river access place. I don't see that as a difficult thing.”

Clarence Valley Council open spaces manager Peter Birch said the council understands the need for better access to the river.

"Council recognises there needs to be improvements to beach and river access, particularly for people with disabilities,” he said.

”We have put in an application for grant funding to improve that access and should hear soon whether we were successful.”

