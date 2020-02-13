Flooding at Wooli as village completely isolated

RIVER VIEWS: Solitary Islands Resort saw light of the flooding across several campsites, enjoying the new river views.

RIVER VIEWS: Solitary Islands Resort saw light of the flooding across several campsites, enjoying the new river views.

THE Wooli River broke it banks this afternoon after a deluge of rain in recent days, plunging parts of the entirely isolated village underwater.

Wooli General Store owner David Phillips said when high tide hit about 2pm the Wooli River swelled over its banks at Wooli Caravan Park.

A minor flood warning had been in place from the Bureau of Meteorology since Thursday morning, with the river expected to reach 1.9m.

"There are lots of houses that have got water through them," Mr Phillips said.

"The SES are out bagging everywhere, there are hundreds and hundreds of sandbags."

LATEST UPDATES: Major flooding, road closures in parts of Clarence

Wooli Rd was closed at Sandy Crossing and White Bridge due to floodwater, entirely cutting off the coastal village and preventing deliveries to the general store yesterday morning.

"We've run out of a lot of fresh supplies, we've run out of bread and milk and no newspapers today," he said.

Mr Phillips said there was up to 12 inches of water covering North St outside his store, gushing across the road.

"I've not seen that in a long time," he said.

"It's really pretty bad."

Despite dangerous flood waters trapping the town, Mr Phillips said he had seen many people attempt to leave.

"You're stupid even to think of getting out," he said.

"There's been accidents out there. They've pulled a few people out and cars out."

Solitary Islands Resort saw the lighter side of flooding that has encroached on campsites, celebrating those extra riverside campsites.

"Our river sites are always super popular, so mother nature decided to make some more! King tides and lots of rain have wet the ground! Roads are currently cut off to Wooli so off for a fish we go! Hopefully it eases soon, if not pack the gum boots for your next trip!" a post to its social media read.