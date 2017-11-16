Wooli sand plan pushed back

THERE isn't enough sand on Wooli Beach to scrape up to protect the village from wild weather events.

Clarence Valley Council voted in August to provide $25,000 to help fund the Coastal Communities Protection Alliance (CCPA) beach scraping project at Wooli.

The sand was to be used to rebuild the dunes to provide protection for the southern end of town during extreme weather.

The project has however been pushed back until next year in the hope that more sand will accumulate on the beach.

At council's Environment, Planning and Community committee meeting on Tuesday director Des Schroder said the start of the project would have to be delayed.

"What has happened is there is not enough sand on the beach," he said.

"We've also had a few issues getting all the approvals and Aboriginal consultation, etcetera, but the reality is there is not enough sand on the beach so they will be holding off any scarping until February."

It was council's intention to complete the sand scraping and dune rebuilding by December 8.

The report said council had needed to consult with the Yaegl Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and Birrigan-Gargle Local Aboriginal Land Council before beginning the scraping, and that had been positive.

The beach scraping project was deemed of high importance by the CCPA and the Wooli community after two east coast lows caused considerable erosion in the area last year.