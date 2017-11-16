Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Wooli sand plan pushed back

SAND PAPER: A diagram shows how beach scraping will help rehabilitate Wooli Beach.
SAND PAPER: A diagram shows how beach scraping will help rehabilitate Wooli Beach. Clarence Valley Council
by Caitlan Charles

THERE isn't enough sand on Wooli Beach to scrape up to protect the village from wild weather events.

Clarence Valley Council voted in August to provide $25,000 to help fund the Coastal Communities Protection Alliance (CCPA) beach scraping project at Wooli.

The sand was to be used to rebuild the dunes to provide protection for the southern end of town during extreme weather.

The project has however been pushed back until next year in the hope that more sand will accumulate on the beach.

At council's Environment, Planning and Community committee meeting on Tuesday director Des Schroder said the start of the project would have to be delayed.

"What has happened is there is not enough sand on the beach," he said.

 

Clarence Valley Council's planning and community director Des Schroder hopes Yamba tourism will go from strength to strength.
Clarence Valley Council's planning and community director Des Schroder hopes Yamba tourism will go from strength to strength. COURTESY CLARENCE VALLEY COUNCIL

"We've also had a few issues getting all the approvals and Aboriginal consultation, etcetera, but the reality is there is not enough sand on the beach so they will be holding off any scarping until February."

It was council's intention to complete the sand scraping and dune rebuilding by December 8.

The report said council had needed to consult with the Yaegl Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and Birrigan-Gargle Local Aboriginal Land Council before beginning the scraping, and that had been positive.

The beach scraping project was deemed of high importance by the CCPA and the Wooli community after two east coast lows caused considerable erosion in the area last year.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Grafton must become a tourist destination: new president

Grafton must become a tourist destination: new president

THE newly appointed Grafton Chamber of Commerce president has earmarked CCTV and tourism as top priorities.

Hong Kong man charged over double fatal crash on Pacific Hwy

Exterior of Tweed Heads Court House. Photo Jerad Williams / Daily News

The 47-year-old required to fork out thousands to leave the country

OPINION: Now I'll wait for the invite, thanks

The majority of Australia voted 'yes' in the same sex marriage plebiscite revealed on Wednesday, 15th November, 2017.

I underestimated our inclination to Advance Australia Fair

Headspace Grafton ready to launch

READY TO ROLL: The Grafton Headspace team gave the public a sneak peek at their setup and are aiming to open next month as a one-stop shop for Clarence youth.

The long-awaited Grafton Headspace has a launch date

Local Partners