29°
Sport

Wooli surf grom comes up against world champion in Australian Boardriders Battle

Clair Morton
| 22nd Feb 2017 3:39 PM
SPRAY IT: Wooli's Carly Shanahan surfs in the Australian Boardrider's Battle series final. INSET: Shanahan and world number one surfer Tyler Wright pose for a picture before their heat together.
SPRAY IT: Wooli's Carly Shanahan surfs in the Australian Boardrider's Battle series final. INSET: Shanahan and world number one surfer Tyler Wright pose for a picture before their heat together.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NOT many surfers say they've competed against a world champion, but at the age of 13, Wooli surf grommet Carly Shanahan is already proving she is not most surfers.

The teen sensation was competing in the Australian Boardriders Battle national final last weekend, riding for the Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club, when she was called up for her first heat.

Little did she know, one of her biggest idols and current world champion Tyler Wright would be paddling out with her.

"That was crazy, I didn't even know I was going to surf that heat,” she said.

"We got there and conditions were small which is more my strength so they asked me how I felt about going out with Tyler.”

Her answer to that question amused her coach so much it ended up being broadcast across the whole beach by the commentators.

"I said when I go in a heat I just think I have to smash the rest of the competitors, so I'll just have to smash her,” she laughed.

"I didn't get to do that because she's kind of the world champion, but the funny thing is I watched heaps of Tyler Wright videos before the competition to get me inspired. I was so nervous before that heat because I was versing her.

"When she started to walk down to the sand I just ran up and gave her a hug. She's so cool.”

MEET AND BEAT: Wooli grommet Carly Shanahan was stoked to meet and surf against her idol, world champion Tyler Wright.
MEET AND BEAT: Wooli grommet Carly Shanahan was stoked to meet and surf against her idol, world champion Tyler Wright. Contributed

And while Wright, surfing for the Culburra Boardriders, made a huge impression on Shanahan, it seems the opposite was also true.

"That was such a nice and fun environment," Wright told Surfing NSW after the heat.

"I think the coolest thing about this event is that you get to share it with young surfers like Carly (Shanahan - Coffs Harbour) and have the opportunity to a conversation with them."

The youngster's brush with surfing royalty has also improved her confidence as she prepares to surf in the Under 16 girls section of the Australian Open of Surfing this weekend.

"I'm really excited because its going to feel like nothing versing someone your age compared to versing a champion, I'm just going to have so much more confidence,” she said.

”Plus the fours I was getting scored in that heat (in the Australian Boardriders Battle) will be eights in my division.”

Shanahan is also hoping to rub shoulders with more of the surfing elite.

"There's going to be some pro surfers there so that's going to be cool,” she said.

"I'll basically just be running around get photos with them.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
Wooli surf grom comes up against world champion in Australian Boardriders Battle

Wooli surf grom comes up against world champion in Australian...

NOT many surfers say they've competed against a world champion, but at the age of 13, Wooli surf grommet Carly Shanahan is proving she is not most surfers.

Indigenous mothers and babies to benefit from grant

WORKING TOGETHER: Federal MP Kevin Hogan and Bulgarr Ngaru Aboriginal Medical Corporation CEO Scott Monaghan discuss funding at the Grafton clinic.

Govt grant to provide better indigenous health outcomes for Valley

Optus commits $5.3M to improve Valley network coverage

Map of Grafton's Optus towers and proposed towers

Planning underway to build six new mobile internet sites

WATCH: Extreme idiocy on Lismore roads

This P plater was caught on dashcam going at ridiculous speeds.

Not once but twice, an L-plater had to endure shocking driving

Local Partners

Optus commits $5.3M to improve Valley network coverage

"PLANNING is underway to build sites at Waterview Heights, Yamba West, Angourie, Brooms Head, Nymboida and Palmers Island."

Free classes to help teens connect mind, body and soul

SHIMMY: Mel Miller who will be holding a free belly dancing class for teenagers.

Develop self-confidence in these free belly dance workshops

Neil Finn to headline Bluesfest

Neil Finn, of Crowded House fame, will play in Byron Bay with his wife Sharon and their band The Pyjama Club on June 11.

DON'T dream, it's not over, Neil Finn to hit the stage

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Novel with lots of heart

Be transported to another world with A Quiet Kind of Thunder

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

Bliss N Eso will play a tribute show at Coolangatta in honour of Johann Ofner. The stuntman died during the filming of the group's Friend Like You film clip earlier this year.

BLISS N Eso to play tribute show to raise funds for killed stuntman

Neil Finn to headline Bluesfest

Neil Finn, of Crowded House fame, will play in Byron Bay with his wife Sharon and their band The Pyjama Club on June 11.

DON'T dream, it's not over, Neil Finn to hit the stage

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

A Place to Call Home

38 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Established in the family-friendly locality of Dovedale this charming bungalow offers all the elements bound to pull at the heartstrings; from casement windows...

Rent Or Renovate

1/4 Sovereign Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 2 1 2 $210,000

This property has enjoyed a long rental history, with current tenant in place paying $190 per week, but would renovate into something special for those on a budget...

On the edge of town with river views

21 Cameron Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 1 4 $345,000

It's great to offer this property to the market because at this price you get an elevated home, central to Maclean and with a view up the North Arm of the Clarence...

Perfect Family Home In Great Location

21 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

This very comfortable family home is spread over one single level and offers a relaxed lifestyle for those who are looking for their new family home. On offer is...

THE BIGGER THE BETTER!

61 Sullivans Lane, Yamba 2464

Residential Land Want a bit of space and peace & quiet? We proudly bring ... $450,000

Want a bit of space and peace & quiet? We proudly bring this 5,492 square metre block to the market, including a large, 3 bay shed! Here is your chance to own...

Downsize, Invest or Move In

2-6 Lake Edgecombe Close, Junction Hill 2460

Duplex 3 1 1 AUCTION

Positioned in the quiet Costello estate Junction Hill, this duplex offers plenty for all buyers in today's market. The home consists of three bedrooms, all with...

Delightful Downsizer

73 Hoof Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 AUCTION

Located in a flood free position, this delightful low set brick and tile home is the perfect opportunity for buyers in the market who are looking to downsize and...

Inexpensive low maintenance Maclean land with a view

Lot 23 Sunart Street, Maclean 2463

Residential Land Quality elevated block of land in a quiet leafy cul-de-sac with new ... $95,000

Quality elevated block of land in a quiet leafy cul-de-sac with new homes surrounding, this block enjoys far-reaching mountain and mighty Clarence River views by...

Views to Die For!!

Lot 36 Gwydir Highway, Cangai 2460

Rural 0 0 Auction

Located roughly 60klms out of Grafton, this large 769 acre rural alotment is rugged and natural. Backing onto Gibraltar Range National Park, it goes without...

Impressive Lifestyle Property Ticks All Boxes

3464 Pringles Way, Lawrence 2460

House 6 3 6 Now priced at...

Commanding your attention this grand home is big on size, location and features sure to impress even the most fastidious buyer. Beautifully maintained both inside...

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Houses selling like hot cakes

HIGH DEMAND: Maclean Valley 2 Coast principal Ingrid Nott.

Valley's housing market pushed by supply shortage and jobs growth

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!