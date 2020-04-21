Wooli venue proposal a shipshape addition

BOLD VISION: An image of the proposed shipping container venue at Wooli. GW Drafting.

PERUSING these plans for a cafe, bar and playground, you could be forgiven for thinking it was a proposal before the City of Melbourne council.

Instead, it is the latest proposal to come out of the forward-thinking Solitary Islands Resort – a venue built from repurposed shipping containers, to sit front and centre in Wooli.

The plan is for a versatile space that will accommodate kids and adults, with an undercover play area, cafe, restaurant and bar which resort manager Casey Meaker hopes can become a focal point for the seaside village.

“It has been a project in the works for a couple of years now and the idea behind it is to create an epicentre for the town,” she said.

“There original idea was for an indoor playground where the kids can climb and play and from that stemmed the cafe and bar so we can keep the mums and dads busy.”

“We are all about families here and as there is not a lot of indoor activities in the area we also wanted a place that could also entertain the kids on a rainy day.”

Ms Meaker and her partner Dylan O’Neil have been running the family-owned and operated resort for the last four years and after the addition of the water slide in 2018, wanted to add something “a bit funky and different” to the town.

After living in Melbourne for many years, it had been a dream of theirs to re-use shipping containers to create their ideal bar. That dream was solidified during a trip to Denver in the USA where they saw what was possible in a city where “craft-beer culture was really taking off”.

After toying with the possibility of setting up in areas such as the Gold Coast, they soon realised Wooli was “the perfect place”.

“We are really excited. We have a young one ourselves and we wanted to bring something different.”

“The idea is to bring in a modern Melbourne feel as well as try and bring street-food vibe in too.”

The draftsman on the project, Gavin Welsh, was similarly excited about the project, noting that it was one of the most unique plans – in terms of construction – he had worked on.

“The design of a full cafe/playground out of shipping containers is not something that comes up every day,” he said.

“It is exciting so to do something that is completely different and out of the box like this.

“Especially because it is not tucked away in the back blocks somewhere, it is going to be right in the centre (of Wooli).”

The original development application was submitted in May 2019 and has since been amended to reduce the height of the structure and remove a roof top bar after concerns from the local community.

Ms Meaker said the amendments will also enable the venue to be more accessible.

The proposal is out for public consultation until April 30 and can be viewed at clarence.nsw.gov.au or the council chambers.