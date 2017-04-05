23°
WOOLI WORD: Small schools's big band impact

Written and edited by Sava Dobra-Garrett and Ethan Skennar | 5th Apr 2017 2:14 PM

WOOLI Public School students put on another amazing band performance at our Term 1 whole school assembly.

At our school we have a fantastic music program with our music teacher Jamie. Each week different sections of the band practice and learn their parts of each song and then we can come together and perform as a band.

For a small school we have a variety of instruments being played. The instruments in our band are drums, trumpets, saxophone, bass, clarinet, keyboard and euphonium.

 

"Band is fun and you learn how to play an instrument properly," says Rahda.

"You get to play an instrument and it is fun and the instruments are interesting," says Isaac reflecting on his time in our school band.

Everyone works really hard and practises a lot at home. This year our band will be performing at the Small Schools Big Impact Concert which showcases the talents of our students in our wonderful community of small schools.

 

Students learning ocean art with Kim Toft (above left and below) and, above, student work.
Students learning ocean art with Kim Toft (above left and below) and, above, student work.

Author visit inspires ocean artworks

By Tamsyn McConnell

DURING Term 4 last year we had a visit from Kim Toft who is an author and illustrates her stories using her own art.

Kim Toft showed the whole school her amazing silk art; she also read us some of her books and gave us a demonstration of how to draw a fish then use dye to colour the fish. We were then given the opportunity to make our own piece of art.

 

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Last year we based our Cineliteracy project on Kim Toft's book The Twelve Underwater Days of Christmas. We also invited her to watch our stop motion movie.

"I enjoyed using the silk dye!" says a senior student.

"I liked learning to draw the fishes on the silk!" says Henna Anderson.

"We used soft silk and used a glue-ish gold pen called 'gutta' to trace the outline. We got to choose which fish we wanted and traced the fishes on the silk, then we used silk dye, then we waited for it to dry.

 

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

"I liked how you can blend in with all different types of dyes so it looks more 3D but you have to do it quickly or it won't blend in," said Arna Hummelstad.

We used rock salt on the wet dye to make a water effect on the silk.

Everyone was impressed with the end result it was fun learning a new skill.

