Woolies bucks the job carnage trend

Woolworths will employ 20,000 people nationwide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Panic buying has emptied shelves in stores around Australia.

WOOLWORTHS Grafton is bucking the jobs carnage trend and hiring locally, but it has nothing to do with the company’s plans to hire 20,000 people in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source inside Woolworths Grafton said the store was hiring, but had been looking for more workers before head office made the announcement yesterday.

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci said the nationwide recruitment drive would serve a number of purposes.

He said the company’s first priority was reassigning staff from its hotel arm after the government ordered hotel closures.

“We have already placed around 3000 of those impacted into new roles across BWS, Dan Murphy’s and Woolworths Supermarkets and will continue to take expressions of interest,” Mr Banducci said.

“We’re also preparing to offer up to 5000 short-term roles to Qantas Group employees taking leave without pay, including more than 1500 in our distribution centres.”

He said Woolworths Group was offering similar streamlined application processes with the likes of Village Entertainment, Michael Hill Jewellers, Cotton On, Accor and Super Retail Group.

Woolworths expected to make thousands of short-term roles available to employees from these businesses.

Mr Banducci also said Woolworths was working through thousands of job applications and expressions of interest.

A company spokesman said there was no local number to call out at this stage, but expected about 5700 new roles would be created in NSW over the next month.

Jobseekers can apply for open roles or lodge an expression of interest here: https://www.wowcareers.com.au/

The company said it was aware panic buying had made some basic lines hard to find and was placing extra orders with suppliers to fill the shortfall.