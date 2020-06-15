Woolies ends tough checkout rule

Supermarket giant Woolworths introduced strict purchasing limits during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic - but from today, that frustrating rule has finally come to an end.

From today onwards, there will be no more limits on the amount of products shoppers can buy during a single supermarket shop at stores across the nation.

That includes items like hand wash, frozen fruit and antibacterial wipes, which were snapped up by customers in record numbers at the height of the coronavirus-fuelled stockpiling frenzy.

In a statement, Woolworths Supermarkets managing director Claire Peters said the easing of a restrictions was a clear sign life was slowly returning to normal.

"We are pleased to lift all purchase limit restrictions today," Ms Peters said.

"This is a big milestone and a positive sign following months of hard work from our teams and significant support from our suppliers to ensure the replenishment of our shelves during a period of extraordinary demand.

"We are thankful to everyone for their patience with us over these last few months."

Woolworths has now lifted its last coronavirus restrictions on hand wash, frozen fruit and antibacterial wipes.

Woolworths made the "difficult but necessary" decision to introduce purchase restrictions in March at the height of demand for groceries to ensure as many customers as possible could access what they need.

Similar restrictions were also put in place by fellow grocery juggernauts Coles and Aldi.

The company confirmed stock levels were now back to normal and that as a result, Woolworths would be running a full promotional program with thousands of items on special, over 100 of which are featured in the catalogue.

Hand wash, frozen fruit and antibacterial wipes were the last of the remaining categories with limits in place, meaning Woolworths has now returned to pre-coronavirus rules.

Existing product limits that were in place prior to the buying surge on products such as baby formula will remain.

During the outbreak, staff at both Coles and Woolies were barred from packing customers' bags in a bid to prevent potential infections, but that rule was also scrapped for both companies on June 1 as strict social distancing measures began to ease and the virus infection rate dropped.

Aussies will still need to practice social distancing while visiting supermarkets and avoid visiting stores if they feel unwell.

Increased cleaning regimes will remain, as will perspex screens which have been installed at supermarket registers.