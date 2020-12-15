Woolies introduces limit on $20 lobsters

If you were planning on stocking up on Woolworths' half-priced WA Rock Lobsters, think again.

The supermarket giant confirmed to news.com.au it has been forced to cap the luxury item to four per person after such huge demand.

"Since introducing our WA Rock Lobsters across Australia last week, we've seen incredible customer demand," a Woolworths spokesperson said.

"To ensure as many customers as possible can enjoy Rock Lobster in the lead up to Christmas, we've placed a limit of four lobsters per customer, per transaction."

The spokesperson said the supermarket chain has good stock levels to draw on and teams are working hard to continue replenishing lobsters as quickly as possible.

Woolies and Coles customers can get their hands on half priced WA Rock Lobsters. Picture: Woolworths

It comes after both Woolies and Coles announced it would be selling WA Rock Lobsters for $20 a pop - half the price they were this time last year.

In the first four days since introducing WA Rock Lobster, Woolies has sold more than twice the amount of lobsters that were sold during all of last year's Christmas season.

"Customers can expect to see increased lobster availability in the days ahead," the spokesperson confirmed.

Australia's lobster industry has been hit hard this year by new export restrictions from China, which previously bought 95 per cent of the WA-caught delicacy.

Following Woolies' move, Coles dropped its prices to just $20 - which will be available in the deli section of its stores nationally.

Woolworths' head of meat and seafood Tim Dudding said that lobsters have "traditionally been considered a luxury item" but the supermarket was making them accessible to everyone this Christmas.

"Our support in purchasing more rock lobsters this year will give WA producers an avenue to move more volume into the domestic market which would have traditionally been exported," he said.

"It's a win-win partnership, and we look forward to working with the industry to offer Australian households the chance to add premium seafood to their Christmas table this year at a more affordable price."

Geraldton Fishermen's Co-operative CEO Matthew Rutter said Woolies' seafood purchase makes a "big difference" to lobster farmers.

"It's been a tough year for Australian seafood exporters and the latest restrictions have further challenged many businesses, but Woolworths' decision to range more WA Rock Lobsters in supermarkets across Australia makes a big difference for fisher-owned co-ops like ours," he said.

